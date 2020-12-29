Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 18,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical volume of 1,479 call options.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,549 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.50. 50,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,810. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

