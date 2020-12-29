AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Head to Head Survey

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdvanSix and Live Oak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.30 billion 0.42 $41.35 million $1.43 13.54 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AdvanSix and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 1.50% 4.17% 1.37% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdvanSix and Live Oak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdvanSix presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given AdvanSix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

