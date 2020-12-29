Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $63.31

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.31 or 0.00237840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $683.40 million and approximately $308.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00039613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,795,225 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.