Steem Market Cap Hits $62.56 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,617.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.78 or 0.01291570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055795 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00273525 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 411,457,999 coins and its circulating supply is 394,483,905 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

