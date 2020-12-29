$0.41 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NVT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 25,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

