$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $30.47. 7,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,505. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

