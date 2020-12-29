EOS (EOS) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00009873 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,721,567 coins and its circulating supply is 939,021,555 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.