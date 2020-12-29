Next.exchange Price Hits $0.0847 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Next.exchange has a total market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

