NAGA (NGC) Trading Up 31.4% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. In the last week, NAGA has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $6,002.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

