Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $3,348.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00599877 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2,011.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

