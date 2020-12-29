I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $11,186.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00384231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002202 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.26 or 0.01418215 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,601,006 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

