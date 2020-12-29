$0.04 EPS Expected for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGBL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

