Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. 10,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,471. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

