Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $30.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.79 million to $30.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.82 million to $127.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

CARE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 1,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

