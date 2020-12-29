Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

