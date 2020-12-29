Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CLSA lifted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.