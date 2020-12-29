IOTA Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $803.05 million and $20.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00087609 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

