Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00463541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,087.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

