The Graph (GRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $239.74 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. The Graph has a market cap of $434.42 million and approximately $239.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00287386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.30 or 0.02108892 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.