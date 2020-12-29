Fire Lotto Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $373,968.99 and approximately $76.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020290 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

