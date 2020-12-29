American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. American Renal Associates reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.50 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ARA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

