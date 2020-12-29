Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 36,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,604. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

