Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.61 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Wall Street brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce $426.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.67 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $397.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 97.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

