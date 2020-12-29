EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $923.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $960.57 million. EQT reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

