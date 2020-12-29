Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 235,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 213,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578,500.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

About Altair Resources Inc. (AVX.V) (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Altair Resources Inc was formerly known as Altair Gold Inc and changed its name to Altair Resources Inc in June 2016.

