Lition Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,369.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $206,369.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,370.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.37 or 0.02705141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00462976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.11 or 0.01270776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.00594826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,316.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

