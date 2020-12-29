Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. StarTek posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SRT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $302.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in StarTek by 286.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of StarTek by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

