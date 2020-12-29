$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Corning by 210.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.94. 46,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,815. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

