$105.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report $105.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.06 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Nevro reported sales of $114.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $357.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $362.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.92 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Shares of NVRO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Nevro by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $3,239,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

