Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.09

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$179.09 and last traded at C$179.09, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$176.48.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.01.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

