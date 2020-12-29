Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,908 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 3,688 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

