Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced a dividend on Friday, December 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $922.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

