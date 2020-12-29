The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $432.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.10 million and the highest is $437.60 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $463.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The Manitowoc’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 1,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

