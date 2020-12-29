Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $134.28 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $134.28 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00142655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00597038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00164181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00055091 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 134,953,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,953,362 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

