Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Director John Carden Purchases 10,000 Shares

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Director John Carden acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,162. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

