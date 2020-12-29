Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson Sells 100,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MAR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.55. 37,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after buying an additional 931,386 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 505.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

