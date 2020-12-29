McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.50. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00.

Get McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) alerts:

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.