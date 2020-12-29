NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.61. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 18,286 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Get NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.