Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $4.44. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $1.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

