500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.99. 500.com shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 500.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

