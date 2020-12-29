Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

