Ultra Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $35.16 million and approximately $756,972.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,359.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.14 or 0.01279032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00276274 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.