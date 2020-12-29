Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,141.25

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $43,141.25 and $3,801.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00464046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,257.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

