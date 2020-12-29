Brokerages Set WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Target Price at $8.84

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,884,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 937,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 918,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

