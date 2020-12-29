Lambda Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $17.23 million and $4.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,251,218,715 tokens.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

