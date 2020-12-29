Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.20 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $961,802.74 and approximately $8,834.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00234684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

