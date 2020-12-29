Block-Chain.com Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Block-Chain.com has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $47.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Chain.com token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. During the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Token Profile

Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 tokens. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com

Buying and Selling Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Chain.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.