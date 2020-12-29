Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) vs. Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma Mar and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $96.12 million 15.99 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -173.75 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $27.03 billion 0.86 $1.96 billion $2.17 11.98

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pharma Mar and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 2 8 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Mar and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Pharma Mar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; and Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as trucks, as well as freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, construction, agriculture, or aviation vehicles. It is also involved in the provision of tire-related services, including design, development, and fine-tuning of mobility solutions for fleet managers consisting of passenger cars, trucks, mining equipment, etc.; mobility services, such as road maps, mobile apps, itineraries, and travel guides; lifestyle products comprising car and bike accessories, shoe soles, and sports and leisure gears; and high-tech materials that include 3D printing, chemical and specialty, rubber, biosourced, recycled, and hydrogen materials. The company was founded in 1863 and is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

