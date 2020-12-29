Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,229. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.70.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

