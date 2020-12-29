Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,751. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

